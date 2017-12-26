Army hits Saudi enemy in Najran, Jizan, Aser [26/ديسمبر/2017] Jizan, Dec. 26 (Saba) - The army and popular forces targeted a Saudi military vehicle while the enemy gatherings' site were hit in Najran, Jizan and Aser.



A military official told Saba that specialized units of the army and the Popular forces destroyed the Saudi military armored vehicle west of Matha'an.



The official said the artillery of the army and the popular forces pounded gatherings of Saudi soldiers in al-Raboua in Aser, and behind al-Khashba Hill in Najran, causing direct injuries.



HA

Saba