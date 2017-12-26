ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 26 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:53:48م
الرئيس الصماد يناقش مع محافظ تعز الأوضاع بالمحافظة
التقى الأخ صالح الصمّاد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في صنعاء اليوم، محافظ تعز عبده محمد الجندي، بحضور عضو المجلس السياسي الأعلى سلطان السامعي.
إصابة 39 شخصا في كوبا نتيجة انفجار ألعاب نارية خلال مهرجان
أصيب 39 شخصا على الأقل بينهم ستة أطفال أعمارهم بين 11 و15 عاما بإصابات بالغة في كوبا إثر انفجار ألعاب نارية خلال مهرجان شعبي احتفالا بعيد الميلاد.
انخفاض أسعار النفط صوب 65 دولارا مع اقتراب استئناف تشغيل خط أنابيب فورتيس
انخفضت أسعار النفط اليوم الثلاثاء متجهة صوب 65 دولارا للبرميل لكنها ظلت تحوم قرب أعلى مستوياتها منذ منتصف عام 2015 إذ بدد اقتراب استئناف تشغيل خط أنابيب نفط في بحر الشمال تأثير الدعم الذي ناله النفط من تخفيضات الإنتاج التي تقودها أوبك.
هاري كين يحطم رقم ميسي وشيرر بتسجيله ثلاثية في مرمى ساوثهامبتون
إنفرد مهاجم نادي توتنهام هوتسبر هاري كين اليوم الثلاثاء بالرقم القياسي لعدد الأهداف المسجلة في خلال سنة واحدة بتسجيله الهدف الـ 56 خلال عام 2017م .. متفوقاً على الأرجنيتيني ليونيل ميسي الذي سجل 54 هدفاً مع برشلونة والمنتخب الأرجنتيني.
آخر الأخبار:
إقرار وثيقة مناهج التربية المهنية للثانوية العامة
طيران العدوان يشن أكثر من 30 غارة على مديرية الخوخة بالحديدة
أمسية ثقافية وشعرية بمحافظة الحديدة
أحزاب اللقاء المشترك تدين جرائم العدوان بحق المدنيين
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army hits Saudi enemy in Najran, Jizan, Aser
[26/ديسمبر/2017] Jizan, Dec. 26 (Saba) - The army and popular forces targeted a Saudi military vehicle while the enemy gatherings' site were hit in Najran, Jizan and Aser.

A military official told Saba that specialized units of the army and the Popular forces destroyed the Saudi military armored vehicle west of Matha'an.

The official said the artillery of the army and the popular forces pounded gatherings of Saudi soldiers in al-Raboua in Aser, and behind al-Khashba Hill in Najran, causing direct injuries.

HA
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
أحزاب اللقاء المشترك تدين جرائم العدوان بحق المدنيين
[26/ديسمبر/2017]
قيادة السلطة المحلية بالجوف تدين مجازر العدوان في عدة محافظات 
[26/ديسمبر/2017]
تكتل الأحزاب المناهضة للعدوان يحمل الأمم المتحدة مسئولية المجازر بحق المواطنين
[26/ديسمبر/2017]
ثمان غارات لطيران العدوان على ميدي وحرض
[26/ديسمبر/2017]
رابطة علماء اليمن تدين مجازر العدوان بحق الشعب اليمني
[26/ديسمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by