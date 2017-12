US-Saudi fighter jet hits Bilad al-Russ in Sanaa [26/ديسمبر/2017]



SANAA, Dec. 26 (Saba) – A warplane of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition launched an airstrike on Bilad al-Russ district in the southern outskirts of the capital Sanaa on Tuesday, a security official told Saba.



The strike targeted Sabra area, causing several damage to the residents' homes and properties.





Nona Saad/Zak

