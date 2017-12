Number of mercenaries killed, wounded in Marib [26/ديسمبر/2017]



MARIB, Dec 26 (Saba) – A number of US-Saudi aggression coalition mercenaries were killed by the army and popular forces in an attack overnight in Nehm district of Marib province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.

The attack took place when the army and popular forces repulsed the mercenaries in sites in Yam area east of Nehm district, the official added.



Sameera H.-zak



