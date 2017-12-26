ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 26 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 05:37:32م
الرئيس الصماد يناقش مع محافظ تعز الأوضاع بالمحافظة
التقى الأخ صالح الصمّاد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في صنعاء اليوم، محافظ تعز عبده محمد الجندي، بحضور عضو المجلس السياسي الأعلى سلطان السامعي.
إصابة 39 شخصا في كوبا نتيجة انفجار ألعاب نارية خلال مهرجان
أصيب 39 شخصا على الأقل بينهم ستة أطفال أعمارهم بين 11 و15 عاما بإصابات بالغة في كوبا إثر انفجار ألعاب نارية خلال مهرجان شعبي احتفالا بعيد الميلاد.
انخفاض أسعار النفط صوب 65 دولارا مع اقتراب استئناف تشغيل خط أنابيب فورتيس
انخفضت أسعار النفط اليوم الثلاثاء متجهة صوب 65 دولارا للبرميل لكنها ظلت تحوم قرب أعلى مستوياتها منذ منتصف عام 2015 إذ بدد اقتراب استئناف تشغيل خط أنابيب نفط في بحر الشمال تأثير الدعم الذي ناله النفط من تخفيضات الإنتاج التي تقودها أوبك.
هاري كين يحطم رقم ميسي وشيرر بتسجيله ثلاثية في مرمى ساوثهامبتون
إنفرد مهاجم نادي توتنهام هوتسبر هاري كين اليوم الثلاثاء بالرقم القياسي لعدد الأهداف المسجلة في خلال سنة واحدة بتسجيله الهدف الـ 56 خلال عام 2017م .. متفوقاً على الأرجنيتيني ليونيل ميسي الذي سجل 54 هدفاً مع برشلونة والمنتخب الأرجنتيني.
آخر الأخبار:
فيتنام تنجو من إضرار إعصار أودى بحياة أكثر من 230 شخصا في الفلبين
وزارة المالية الروسية تعتزم زيادة مشترياتها من العملة الأجنبية في العام القادم
وزير الإتصالات يطلع على سير العمل في عدد من المرافق التابعة للوزارة
وقفة لأبناء المربع الغربي بمحافظة إب بمرور الف يوم من العدوان
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
US-Saudi mercenaries inflicted heavy losses in Jawf
[26/ديسمبر/2017]

JAWF, Dec 26 (Saba) – The army and popular committees carried out an attack on US-Saudi aggression coalition mercenaries' sites in Maslub district on Jawf province overnight , a military official told Saba on Tuesday.
The attack inflicted heavy losses upon the mercenaries, one military vehicle was damaged, and their weapons were seized by the army and popular forces in the operation.
The attack targeted the mercenaries in Ghorqah area of the province.
Meanwhile, the army and popular committees repelled the mercenaries ' infiltration attempt towards northern area of Sadah area in Maslub district, killing and injuring a lot.

Sameera H.-zak
saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
الرئيس الصماد يناقش مع محافظ تعز الأوضاع بالمحافظة
[26/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد مواطن بغارة لطيران العدوان استهدفت منزله بنهم
[26/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة عشرات المواطنين بغارات استهدفت سوقاً شعبياً بمحافظة تعز
[26/ديسمبر/2017]
حقوق الإنسان تدين استهداف العدوان لمنازل المواطنين والمنشئات المدنية والخدمية
[26/ديسمبر/2017]
90 مواطناً بين شهيد وجريح في مجازر جديدة لطيران العدوان بعدة محافظات
[26/ديسمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by