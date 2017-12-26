US-Saudi mercenaries inflicted heavy losses in Jawf [26/ديسمبر/2017]



JAWF, Dec 26 (Saba) – The army and popular committees carried out an attack on US-Saudi aggression coalition mercenaries' sites in Maslub district on Jawf province overnight , a military official told Saba on Tuesday.

The attack inflicted heavy losses upon the mercenaries, one military vehicle was damaged, and their weapons were seized by the army and popular forces in the operation.

The attack targeted the mercenaries in Ghorqah area of the province.

Meanwhile, the army and popular committees repelled the mercenaries ' infiltration attempt towards northern area of Sadah area in Maslub district, killing and injuring a lot.



Sameera H.-zak

saba