Humanitarian aid reaches 3,642 poor families in Sanaa [26/ديسمبر/2017]



SANAA, Dec 26 (Saba) – The Yemeni Women Union and Family Organization in cooperation with local authorities concluded on Tuesday first stage of delivering humanitarian aid to poor families in Sanaa province.



The aid targeted the poor families in two districts of Manakha and Safaan.



The targeted families numbered 3,642.



