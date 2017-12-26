ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 26 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 05:37:32م
الرئيس الصماد يناقش مع محافظ تعز الأوضاع بالمحافظة
التقى الأخ صالح الصمّاد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في صنعاء اليوم، محافظ تعز عبده محمد الجندي، بحضور عضو المجلس السياسي الأعلى سلطان السامعي.
إصابة 39 شخصا في كوبا نتيجة انفجار ألعاب نارية خلال مهرجان
أصيب 39 شخصا على الأقل بينهم ستة أطفال أعمارهم بين 11 و15 عاما بإصابات بالغة في كوبا إثر انفجار ألعاب نارية خلال مهرجان شعبي احتفالا بعيد الميلاد.
انخفاض أسعار النفط صوب 65 دولارا مع اقتراب استئناف تشغيل خط أنابيب فورتيس
انخفضت أسعار النفط اليوم الثلاثاء متجهة صوب 65 دولارا للبرميل لكنها ظلت تحوم قرب أعلى مستوياتها منذ منتصف عام 2015 إذ بدد اقتراب استئناف تشغيل خط أنابيب نفط في بحر الشمال تأثير الدعم الذي ناله النفط من تخفيضات الإنتاج التي تقودها أوبك.
هاري كين يحطم رقم ميسي وشيرر بتسجيله ثلاثية في مرمى ساوثهامبتون
إنفرد مهاجم نادي توتنهام هوتسبر هاري كين اليوم الثلاثاء بالرقم القياسي لعدد الأهداف المسجلة في خلال سنة واحدة بتسجيله الهدف الـ 56 خلال عام 2017م .. متفوقاً على الأرجنيتيني ليونيل ميسي الذي سجل 54 هدفاً مع برشلونة والمنتخب الأرجنتيني.
آخر الأخبار:
فيتنام تنجو من إضرار إعصار أودى بحياة أكثر من 230 شخصا في الفلبين
وزارة المالية الروسية تعتزم زيادة مشترياتها من العملة الأجنبية في العام القادم
وزير الإتصالات يطلع على سير العمل في عدد من المرافق التابعة للوزارة
وقفة لأبناء المربع الغربي بمحافظة إب بمرور الف يوم من العدوان
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Reports
Report: 19 Yemeni civilians killed in more than 57 US-Saudi aggression airstrikes in one day
[26/ديسمبر/2017]

SANAA, Dec 26 (Saba) – At least 19 civilians were killed, Including children and women, and 62 others wounded in more than 57 airstrikes launched by US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes on several Yemeni provinces over the past day, officials and medics told Saba on Tuesday.

In the Capital Sanaa, seven civilians were killed, and other five injured, including a girl, in four airstrikes on a guard's house in a cemetery in Maeen district west of the capital.

In Dhamar province, southern of the capital Sanaa, at least 4 civilians were killed and other 55 injured in five airstrikes on Customs Department in the province. Most of the injured were in critical conditions.

In Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, eight civilians were killed, and two were injured in Saudi aggression airstrikes on Zuribah area of Zabaid district.

Also in Hodeidah, the US-baked Saudi aggression warplanes carried out more than twenty air raids on Khokhah district, causing heavy damage to residents’ properties.

Meanwhile , the fighter jets of the aggression launched an airstrike on a taxi while it was parking in a main street of Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

In northern province of Saada, planes of the aggression conducted six air raids on Razeh district, leaving huge damage on civilians’ properties.

The aggression warplanes also waged ten airstrikes on Kutaf district, and other three air raids on Baqem district in Sadaa.

In Hajjah, northwest of the country, the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition fighter jets waged three airstrike on Haradh and Medi districts.

In Nehm district, about 50 km north of Sanaa, the aggression fighter jets carried out two air strikes on Ramadhah junction road, damaging resident's houses and farms.


Writing by Sameera al-Mahdi, Editing by Zak
Saba
  المزيد من (Reports)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
الرئيس الصماد يناقش مع محافظ تعز الأوضاع بالمحافظة
[26/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد مواطن بغارة لطيران العدوان استهدفت منزله بنهم
[26/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة عشرات المواطنين بغارات استهدفت سوقاً شعبياً بمحافظة تعز
[26/ديسمبر/2017]
حقوق الإنسان تدين استهداف العدوان لمنازل المواطنين والمنشئات المدنية والخدمية
[26/ديسمبر/2017]
90 مواطناً بين شهيد وجريح في مجازر جديدة لطيران العدوان بعدة محافظات
[26/ديسمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by