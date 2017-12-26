Report: 19 Yemeni civilians killed in more than 57 US-Saudi aggression airstrikes in one day [26/ديسمبر/2017]



SANAA, Dec 26 (Saba) – At least 19 civilians were killed, Including children and women, and 62 others wounded in more than 57 airstrikes launched by US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes on several Yemeni provinces over the past day, officials and medics told Saba on Tuesday.



In the Capital Sanaa, seven civilians were killed, and other five injured, including a girl, in four airstrikes on a guard's house in a cemetery in Maeen district west of the capital.



In Dhamar province, southern of the capital Sanaa, at least 4 civilians were killed and other 55 injured in five airstrikes on Customs Department in the province. Most of the injured were in critical conditions.



In Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, eight civilians were killed, and two were injured in Saudi aggression airstrikes on Zuribah area of Zabaid district.



Also in Hodeidah, the US-baked Saudi aggression warplanes carried out more than twenty air raids on Khokhah district, causing heavy damage to residents’ properties.



Meanwhile , the fighter jets of the aggression launched an airstrike on a taxi while it was parking in a main street of Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.



In northern province of Saada, planes of the aggression conducted six air raids on Razeh district, leaving huge damage on civilians’ properties.



The aggression warplanes also waged ten airstrikes on Kutaf district, and other three air raids on Baqem district in Sadaa.



In Hajjah, northwest of the country, the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition fighter jets waged three airstrike on Haradh and Medi districts.



In Nehm district, about 50 km north of Sanaa, the aggression fighter jets carried out two air strikes on Ramadhah junction road, damaging resident's houses and farms.





Writing by Sameera al-Mahdi, Editing by Zak

