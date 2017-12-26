US-Saudi fighter jets continue hitting citizens in several provinces [26/ديسمبر/2017]



SANAA, Dec 26 (Saba) – The US-Saudi fighter jets waged more than 53 strikes on several provinces over the past 24 hours, killing and injuring 84 citizens, including women and children, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



In Dhamar province, four civilians were killed and 55 others wounded when the Saudi aggression waged six air strikes on customs authority's building.



The Saudi aggression coalition warplanes killed two women and six farmers and wounded two other women in a farm in Zabid district, as well as they waged more than 20 air strikes on al-Khokhah and al-Jarahy districts of Hodeida province.



Moreover, 11 civilians were killed and four others wounded, including a child when Saudi aggression war planes hit a a guardian's house in a cemetery in Asir area of the capital Sanaa four times.

Separately, the US-Saudi combat jets waged 10 strikes on several districts of Kutaf, Baqim, Razih in Saada province.



The US-Saudi fighter jets also launched a series of air strikes on Haradh and Medi districts of Hajjah province and al-Taizih district of Taiz province, as well as al-Marashy district of Jawf province.



Meanwhile, Saudi military site of al-Talah in Najran province was targeted by three Saudi aggression air strikes, the official added.





