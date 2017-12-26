ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 26 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 05:37:32م
الرئيس الصماد يناقش مع محافظ تعز الأوضاع بالمحافظة
التقى الأخ صالح الصمّاد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في صنعاء اليوم، محافظ تعز عبده محمد الجندي، بحضور عضو المجلس السياسي الأعلى سلطان السامعي.
إصابة 39 شخصا في كوبا نتيجة انفجار ألعاب نارية خلال مهرجان
أصيب 39 شخصا على الأقل بينهم ستة أطفال أعمارهم بين 11 و15 عاما بإصابات بالغة في كوبا إثر انفجار ألعاب نارية خلال مهرجان شعبي احتفالا بعيد الميلاد.
انخفاض أسعار النفط صوب 65 دولارا مع اقتراب استئناف تشغيل خط أنابيب فورتيس
انخفضت أسعار النفط اليوم الثلاثاء متجهة صوب 65 دولارا للبرميل لكنها ظلت تحوم قرب أعلى مستوياتها منذ منتصف عام 2015 إذ بدد اقتراب استئناف تشغيل خط أنابيب نفط في بحر الشمال تأثير الدعم الذي ناله النفط من تخفيضات الإنتاج التي تقودها أوبك.
هاري كين يحطم رقم ميسي وشيرر بتسجيله ثلاثية في مرمى ساوثهامبتون
إنفرد مهاجم نادي توتنهام هوتسبر هاري كين اليوم الثلاثاء بالرقم القياسي لعدد الأهداف المسجلة في خلال سنة واحدة بتسجيله الهدف الـ 56 خلال عام 2017م .. متفوقاً على الأرجنيتيني ليونيل ميسي الذي سجل 54 هدفاً مع برشلونة والمنتخب الأرجنتيني.
آخر الأخبار:
فيتنام تنجو من إضرار إعصار أودى بحياة أكثر من 230 شخصا في الفلبين
وزارة المالية الروسية تعتزم زيادة مشترياتها من العملة الأجنبية في العام القادم
وزير الإتصالات يطلع على سير العمل في عدد من المرافق التابعة للوزارة
وقفة لأبناء المربع الغربي بمحافظة إب بمرور الف يوم من العدوان
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
US-Saudi fighter jets continue hitting citizens in several provinces
[26/ديسمبر/2017]

SANAA, Dec 26 (Saba) – The US-Saudi fighter jets waged more than 53 strikes on several provinces over the past 24 hours, killing and injuring 84 citizens, including women and children, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.

In Dhamar province, four civilians were killed and 55 others wounded when the Saudi aggression waged six air strikes on customs authority's building.

The Saudi aggression coalition warplanes killed two women and six farmers and wounded two other women in a farm in Zabid district, as well as they waged more than 20 air strikes on al-Khokhah and al-Jarahy districts of Hodeida province.

Moreover, 11 civilians were killed and four others wounded, including a child when Saudi aggression war planes hit a a guardian's house in a cemetery in Asir area of the capital Sanaa four times.
Separately, the US-Saudi combat jets waged 10 strikes on several districts of Kutaf, Baqim, Razih in Saada province.

The US-Saudi fighter jets also launched a series of air strikes on Haradh and Medi districts of Hajjah province and al-Taizih district of Taiz province, as well as al-Marashy district of Jawf province.

Meanwhile, Saudi military site of al-Talah in Najran province was targeted by three Saudi aggression air strikes, the official added.


AA/zak

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
الرئيس الصماد يناقش مع محافظ تعز الأوضاع بالمحافظة
[26/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد مواطن بغارة لطيران العدوان استهدفت منزله بنهم
[26/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة عشرات المواطنين بغارات استهدفت سوقاً شعبياً بمحافظة تعز
[26/ديسمبر/2017]
حقوق الإنسان تدين استهداف العدوان لمنازل المواطنين والمنشئات المدنية والخدمية
[26/ديسمبر/2017]
90 مواطناً بين شهيد وجريح في مجازر جديدة لطيران العدوان بعدة محافظات
[26/ديسمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by