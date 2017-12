Six farmers killed in Saudi air strikes on Hodeida [26/ديسمبر/2017]



HDEIDA, Dec 26 (Saba) – A total of six farmers were killed when the US-Saudi combat jets hit al-Khokhah district of Hodeida province one time overnight, an official told Saba on Tuesday.



The warplanes targeted a farm of the citizens in eastern al-Qatabah area in the district, the official added.





AA



Saba