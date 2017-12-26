HR ministry condemns Saudi war crimes in Yemen [26/ديسمبر/2017]



SANAA, Dec 26 (Saba) – Ministry of Human Rights strongly condemned Monday fierce massacre committed by US-Saudi aggression combat jets coalition against the Yemeni people.



The Monday air strikes hit Asir area in the capital Sanaa and killed 11 citizens and wounded four others, including children.



The ministry, in a press statement to Saba, also denounced the Saudi aggression warplanes that targeted a building of Dhamar province and al-Jarahi district of Hodeida province and killing, wounding dozens of citizens.



The ministry called on the United Nations and Human rights organizations to carry their responsibility to end the Saudi war crimes against Yemenis.





AA

Saba