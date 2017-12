Army, popular forces kill Saudi solders in Jaizan [26/ديسمبر/2017]

JAIZAN, Dec 26 (Saba) – Many of Saudi-paid mercenaries and Saudi soldiers on Monday were killed and others wounded in artillery shelling carried out by the army and popular forces in Jaizan border province, a military official told Saba.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces targeted enemy’s gatherings in Tewal crossing and Ramdhah area, causing direct casualties, the official added.



Sameera H.-zak

Saba