Saudi aggression warplanes launch 2 air raids on Nehm [26/ديسمبر/2017]

SANAA, Dec 26 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi aggression coalition warplane on Monday evening carried out two airstrikes on Nehm district of Sanaa province, an official told Saba.



The strikes targeted Ramadah junction road and left huge damage in resident's properties, the official added.



Sameera H.-zak

