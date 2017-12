7 US-Saudi aggression air raids hit Saada [26/ديسمبر/2017]

SAADA, Dec 26 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi aggression coalition warplane waged three air raids late on Monday on Maleel area of Ketaf district and another four airstrikes on Mandabh area of Baqem district in Saada province, an official told Saba.



Sameera H.-zak

Saba