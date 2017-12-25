Army kills, injures mercenaries in military operations in Taiz [25/ديسمبر/2017] TAIZ, Dec. 25 (Saba) - The army and the popular forces on Monday carried out two military operations on the aggression mercenaries' sites in Taiz province.



A military official told Saba that the army and the Popular forces carried out a military operation towards south of Khaled Camp and west of Mawza'a city in the province.



He confirmed the deaths and injuries at the mercenaries ranks, adding that the army and popular forces seized weapons in the two military operations.



The official said that the artillery of the army and the popular forces targeted a group of armored vehicles and the mercenaries' ordnance on al-Harizin Hill in Mawza'a.



A military vehicle of the aggression mercenaries was smashed by the army and popular forces, the official said.



A number of mercenaries were killed or injured, including military vehicle was hit by the army and popular forces in al-Hamili area in Mawza'a, the official added.



The official said that the artillery force of the army and popular forces targeted the fortification and mercenaries' gathering in Ras Jabal Han area in al-Dhabab district.



HA



Saba