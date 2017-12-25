ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 25 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:36:10م
قرار جمهوري بتعيين رئيساً لمجلس إدارة شركة كمران
صدر اليوم القرار الجمهوري رقم (102) لسنة 2017م بتعيين أحمد علي عبدالله الصادق رئيساً لمجلس إدارة شركة كمران للصناعة والاستثمار.
لافروف يعتبر التواجد العسكري الأمريكي في سوريا بعد دحر داعش يعيق العملية السياسية
اعتبر وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف أن التواجد العسكري الأمريكي في سوريا بعد القضاء على تنظيم "داعش" في أراضي البلاد غير قانوني ويعيق التسوية السياسية ويهدد وحدة البلاد.
شركة (نيسان موتور) اليابانية تعتزم إستدعاء أكثر من 127 ألف سيارة في روسيا
أعلنت وكالة روستاندارت المعنية بالمواصفات الفنية في روسيا اليوم الاثنين عن اعتزام شركة (نيسان موتور) اليابانية لصناعة السيارات استدعاء 127 ألف و738 سيارة في روسيا.
الرومانية هاليب تتصدر التصنيف العالمي للاعبات التنس المحترفات
إستطاعت الرومانية سيمونا هاليب إنهاء عام 2017م في صدارة التصنيف العالمي للاعبات التنس المحترفات .
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills, injures mercenaries in military operations in Taiz
[25/ديسمبر/2017] TAIZ, Dec. 25 (Saba) - The army and the popular forces on Monday carried out two military operations on the aggression mercenaries' sites in Taiz province.

A military official told Saba that the army and the Popular forces carried out a military operation towards south of Khaled Camp and west of Mawza'a city in the province.

He confirmed the deaths and injuries at the mercenaries ranks, adding that the army and popular forces seized weapons in the two military operations.

The official said that the artillery of the army and the popular forces targeted a group of armored vehicles and the mercenaries' ordnance on al-Harizin Hill in Mawza'a.

A military vehicle of the aggression mercenaries was smashed by the army and popular forces, the official said.

A number of mercenaries were killed or injured, including military vehicle was hit by the army and popular forces in al-Hamili area in Mawza'a, the official added.

The official said that the artillery force of the army and popular forces targeted the fortification and mercenaries' gathering in Ras Jabal Han area in al-Dhabab district.

HA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد ستة مواطنين بغارة استهدفت مزرعة في الخوخة بالحديدة
[25/ديسمبر/2017]
أكثر من 20 غارة على مديرية الخوخة بالحديدة
[25/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على حجة
[25/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
[25/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 10 غارات على صعدة ونجران
[25/ديسمبر/2017]
