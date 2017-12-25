President meets Minister of Finance [25/ديسمبر/2017] SANA'A, 25 Dec (Saba)- President Saleh Al-Sammad, head of the Supreme Political Council, met today with the Minister of Finance Dr. Saleh Shaaban and the leadership of the ministry in the presence of Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor.



The meeting discussed the work progress in the ministry and its financial institutions and the measures taken to improve the revenue in order to provide the state treasury with the revenues to meet the economic challenges.



The meeting reviewed the level of the flow of financial resources to the Central Bank through various resources to contribute to the disbursement of operating expenses of state institutions, as well as the disbursement of the inevitable obligations such as operation expenses for the service facilities, including health facilities, and to cover the minimum expenses of state employees salaries as well as the necessary expenses.



The meeting reviewed the plan of the Ministry of Finance in the process of spending for the first half of the next fiscal year 2018 and ways to overcome the current challenges and the development of the necessary treatments.



The President stressed the importance of the financial institutions and their their role in addressing many of the issues and imbalances in the public finances of the state imposed by the coalition of aggression on Yemen.



Pointing out the need to strengthen the partnership between the government and the private sector to overcome the current crisis in addition to contributing to the development of plans to combat customs smuggling and tax evasion.



He urged the ministry leadership to mobilize all government efforts to control the financial collection and development of all available revenues and cash supply to supply the Central Bank of Yemen.



On his part, minister of finance has reviewed the measures taken by the ministry in order to develop public revenues and raise the efficiency of collection while looking at the sources of funding for development programs.



