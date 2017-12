US-Saudi aggression battleships attack Taiz [25/ديسمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Dec 25 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression coalition battleships fired missiles at Mocha district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Monday



The attack targeted Hassi Salem area and left heavy damages to public and private properties.



Sameera H.-zak

saba