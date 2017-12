Saudi mercenaries fire Katyusha rockets at resident's houses, shops in Jawf [25/ديسمبر/2017]



JAWF, Dec 25 (Saba) – The US-baked Saudi-paid aggression coalition mercenaries fired Katyusha rockets at residents' houses and shops in Moton district of Jawf province, a security official told Saba on Monday.



The attack caused heavy damages to the residents' properties.



Sameera H.-zak

saba