160 prisoners released In implementation of amnesty for December treason [25/ديسمبر/2017]



SANAA, Dec 25 (Saba) – A total of 160 prisoners were released on Sunday following an amnesty decree issued by President Saleh al-Sammad for the December treason, an interior ministry official told Saba.



The released had participated in December treason that sought to erupt a deadly fighting inside the capital.





Sameera H.-zak

Saba