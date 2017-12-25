Army kills several Saudi soldiers in Jizan, Najran [25/ديسمبر/2017]



JIZAN, Dec 24 (Saba) – Several Saudi soldiers were killed and others wounded when the army and popular forces waged an offensive against Saudi military sites in Jizan and Najran provinces, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The soldiers were targeted in Qias mountain in Jizan and al-Makhrawqa Najran.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces shells Saudi military groups in Bawabat al-Mawsam and al-Qanbur in Jizan, the official added.





AA

Saba