آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 25 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 05:07:40م
الرئيس الصماد يدشن الربط الشبكي بين وزارة الصناعة والجهات المعنية
دشن الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بصنعاء الربط الشبكي بين وزارة الصناعة والتجارة والجهات المعنية وكذا العمل في المركز الاقتصادي بالوزارة .
لافروف يعتبر التواجد العسكري الأمريكي في سوريا بعد دحر
اعتبر وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف أن التواجد العسكري الأمريكي في سوريا بعد القضاء على تنظيم "داعش" في أراضي البلاد غير قانوني ويعيق التسوية السياسية ويهدد وحدة البلاد.
انخفاض قيمة واردات اليمن إلى ستة مليارات و448 مليون دولار جراء العدوان
انخفضت قيمة الواردات في الجمهورية اليمنية خلال العام الجاري إلى ستة مليارات و448 مليون و40 ألف دولار مقارنة بالعام 2014م الذي وصلت قيمة الواردات فيه إلى نحو 14 مليار و764 مليون دولار.
الرومانية هاليب تتصدر التصنيف العالمي للاعبات التنس المحترفات
إستطاعت الرومانية سيمونا هاليب إنهاء عام 2017م في صدارة التصنيف العالمي للاعبات التنس المحترفات .
رئيس الوزراء يلتقي قيادة وزارة الزراعة ويؤكد على دور الوزارة تجاه الأمن الغذائي
تدشين حملة نظافة بمحافظة عمران
مقتل جنديين تركيين في هجوم لحزب العمال الكردستاني في مقاطعة هاكاري
اجتماع بأمانة العاصمة يناقش أوضاع قطاع البلديات والبيئة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills several Saudi soldiers in Jizan, Najran
[25/ديسمبر/2017]

JIZAN, Dec 24 (Saba) – Several Saudi soldiers were killed and others wounded when the army and popular forces waged an offensive against Saudi military sites in Jizan and Najran provinces, a military official told Saba on Monday.

The soldiers were targeted in Qias mountain in Jizan and al-Makhrawqa Najran.

Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces shells Saudi military groups in Bawabat al-Mawsam and al-Qanbur in Jizan, the official added.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
أربعة شهداء و55 جريحا جراء خمس غارات لطيران العدوان على مدينة ذمار
[25/ديسمبر/2017]
أربع غارات وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي على كتاف ورازح بصعدة
[25/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة أكثر من عشرة مواطنين بغارات للعدوان في ذمار
[25/ديسمبر/2017]
12 شهيداً وجريحاً بأربع غارات على منطقة عصر بالعاصمة صنعاء
[25/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة عشرة مواطنين في جريمة ثانية لطيران العدوان بالحديدة
[25/ديسمبر/2017]
