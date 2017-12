Local humanitarian aid reach 418 IDP families in Rayma [25/ديسمبر/2017]



RAYMA, Dec 25 (Saba) – Humanitarian local aid organizations have delivered humanitarian aid, including food, to 418 internally displaced families in Rayma province southwest of the capital Sanaa.



Bunyan Development Organization financed Charity Mawaddah organization for Development to carry out the operation on Sunday.



The aid cost 9.775 million Yemeni Rial.



Amal/Zak



saba