Family of nine members killed in US-Saudi airstrikes on capital Sanaa
[25/ديسمبر/2017]
SANAA, Dec 25 (Saba) – Nine members of a family, including five children, were killed and five others wounded on Monday morning when US-Saudi warplanes hit the family's house four times in downtown the capital Sanaa, security officials and medics told Saba.
The strikes targeted the house inside a cemetery at Asir area, the official said, adding that the father of the family was working as a civilian guard of the cemetery.
Ali Ahsan/Zak
Saba