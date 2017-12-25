Family of nine members killed in US-Saudi airstrikes on capital Sanaa [25/ديسمبر/2017]

SANAA, Dec 25 (Saba) – Nine members of a family, including five children, were killed and five others wounded on Monday morning when US-Saudi warplanes hit the family's house four times in downtown the capital Sanaa, security officials and medics told Saba.



The strikes targeted the house inside a cemetery at Asir area, the official said, adding that the father of the family was working as a civilian guard of the cemetery.



