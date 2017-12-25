ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 25 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 05:05:59م
الرئيس الصماد يدشن الربط الشبكي بين وزارة الصناعة والجهات المعنية
دشن الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بصنعاء الربط الشبكي بين وزارة الصناعة والتجارة والجهات المعنية وكذا العمل في المركز الاقتصادي بالوزارة .
لافروف يعتبر التواجد العسكري الأمريكي في سوريا بعد دحر
اعتبر وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف أن التواجد العسكري الأمريكي في سوريا بعد القضاء على تنظيم "داعش" في أراضي البلاد غير قانوني ويعيق التسوية السياسية ويهدد وحدة البلاد.
انخفاض قيمة واردات اليمن إلى ستة مليارات و448 مليون دولار جراء العدوان
انخفضت قيمة الواردات في الجمهورية اليمنية خلال العام الجاري إلى ستة مليارات و448 مليون و40 ألف دولار مقارنة بالعام 2014م الذي وصلت قيمة الواردات فيه إلى نحو 14 مليار و764 مليون دولار.
الرومانية هاليب تتصدر التصنيف العالمي للاعبات التنس المحترفات
إستطاعت الرومانية سيمونا هاليب إنهاء عام 2017م في صدارة التصنيف العالمي للاعبات التنس المحترفات .
آخر الأخبار:
تدشين حملة نظافة بمحافظة عمران
مقتل جنديين تركيين في هجوم لحزب العمال الكردستاني في مقاطعة هاكاري
اجتماع بأمانة العاصمة يناقش أوضاع قطاع البلديات والبيئة
محافظ إب يفتتح المعرض الفني حول جرائم العدوان خلال ألف يوم من العدوان
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Family of nine members killed in US-Saudi airstrikes on capital Sanaa
[25/ديسمبر/2017]
SANAA, Dec 25 (Saba) – Nine members of a family, including five children, were killed and five others wounded on Monday morning when US-Saudi warplanes hit the family's house four times in downtown the capital Sanaa, security officials and medics told Saba.

The strikes targeted the house inside a cemetery at Asir area, the official said, adding that the father of the family was working as a civilian guard of the cemetery.

Ali Ahsan/Zak

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
أربعة شهداء و55 جريحا جراء خمس غارات لطيران العدوان على مدينة ذمار
[25/ديسمبر/2017]
أربع غارات وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي على كتاف ورازح بصعدة
[25/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة أكثر من عشرة مواطنين بغارات للعدوان في ذمار
[25/ديسمبر/2017]
12 شهيداً وجريحاً بأربع غارات على منطقة عصر بالعاصمة صنعاء
[25/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة عشرة مواطنين في جريمة ثانية لطيران العدوان بالحديدة
[25/ديسمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by