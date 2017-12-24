Report: 48 Yemeni civilians killed, injured in 51 US-Saudi airstrikes in 24 hours [24/ديسمبر/2017]

SANAA, Dec 24 (Saba) – A total of 48 civilians, including women and children, were killed and wounded in 51 airstrikes launched by US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition using internationally banned weapons on several Yemeni provinces over the past few hours, military and security officials told Saba on Sunday.



In Sanaa, at least 10 civilians, including five children, were killed and more than 20 others were injured in 4 airstrikes when a fresh US-Saudi-led aggression coalition airstrike targeted Arhab district north of the Yemeni capital of Sanaa during a protest rally against US president Trump's recognition of Jerusalem, as the continuing flight of enemy warplanes hampered access to the victims.



Also in Sanaa, two children and a woman were injured in an air raid by the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes on residential quarter south of the capital, and dozens of house were damaged.



In Nehm district, about 50 km north of Sanaa, the aggression warplanes carried out an airstrike on Naqeel Ibn Ghailan area in Nehm district of Sanaa province.



Sabrah camp in Belad Alroos district south of Sanaa province was by an air raid.



In Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, three civilians were killed in Saudi aggression airstrike on a civilian’s truck in Bait Al-faqeeh district.



Meanwhile, four children were killed and one was wounded by an explosion of an object of remaining US-Saudi aggression cluster bombs in Alsukhnah district of Hodeidah province.



In Marib, 2 civilians were killed in an air raid by aggression warplanes on Serwah district.



In Jawf, the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition fighter jets waged four airstrikes on Kub AlShaghaf district.



In northern province of Hajjah, the planes of the aggression conducted two air raids on Aljr area of Abs district.



In northern province of Saada, three women were killed and two injured in an airstrike on a group of women during their return from a funeral house in Razeh district.



Also in Saada, the US-baked Saudi aggression warplanes carried out three air raids on Ghamer and Menabah border districts, and seven airstrikes on several area in Boqa area of Ketaf district.



In southern province of Taiz, the US-baked Saudi aggression warplanes launched five airstrikes on Mawza area, two air raids on Mahayah Mountain, another two air strikes on Omari camp, two airstrikes on east of Omari schools in Dhubab district, and four air strikes, in which the planes dropped cluster bombs on east of Amari camp in the district.



In border province of Jaizan, the planes of aggression launched three air strikes on several areas of Jarah valley.



In addition, the aggression fighter jets waged three air strikes on Alraboah city of Aseer border province.





Reporting by Sameera al-Mahdi, Editing by Zak

