آخر تحديث: الأحد، 24 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 10:52:00م
يونغ يانغ تعتبر عقوبات الأمم المتحدة الجديدة عمل من أعمال الحرب
اعتبرت وزارة الخارجية الكورية الشمالية اليوم الأحد أحدث جولة من عقوبات الأمم المتحدة ضد كوريا الشمالية عملا حربيا وهو بمثابة حصار اقتصادي كامل ضد البلاد.
انخفاض قيمة واردات اليمن إلى ستة مليارات و448 مليون دولار جراء العدوان
انخفضت قيمة الواردات في الجمهورية اليمنية خلال العام الجاري إلى ستة مليارات و448 مليون و40 ألف دولار مقارنة بالعام 2014م الذي وصلت قيمة الواردات فيه إلى نحو 14 مليار و764 مليون دولار.
برشلونة يحسم نتيجة الكلاسيكو أمام مضيفه ريال مدريد 3-صفر
تمكن فريق برشلونة من حسم نتيجة الكلاسيكو أمام مضيفه ريال مدريد 3-صفر اليوم السبت ضمن مواجهات الجولة الـ 19 من الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
مصرع وجرح جنود سعوديين في عمليتي هجوم وقنص بجيزان ونجران
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية همدان بمحافظة صنعاء
قيادة أمانة العاصمة تدين مجزرة العدوان في أرحب
الدفاع والأركان تنعيان اللواء الركن علي أحمد الشني
  Local
President meets governor of Lahj province
[24/ديسمبر/2017]

SANA’A, Dec. 24 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met on Sunday with Governor of Lahj province Ahmed Hamoud Joraib.

In the meeting, the president praised the role of the province’s leadership, sheikhs and tribes in confronting the US-Saudi aggression and their rejection of the tearing projects, through which the aggression alliance is seeking to implement its agenda and criminal schemes in Yemen.

Al-Sammad urged the local authority to do its duty in providing the public services and activating the state’s institutions in the province.

The meeting discussed the situation of the province, the difficulties facing the administrative and executive work and requirements of the current stage in light of the circumstances the country is going through due to the continuing aggression.

It touched upon the tasks and functions of the local and executive authorities in the province, as well as the conduct of the military operations and victories achieved by the army and popular forces against the Saudi enemy’s mercenaries in Lahj’s front.

The meeting also reviewed the security, health and educational conditions and the efforts being exerted by the province’s leadership to overcome the challenges and difficulties so as to ensure presenting services to citizens.

BA
Saba
