President meets governor of Lahj province [24/ديسمبر/2017]



SANA’A, Dec. 24 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met on Sunday with Governor of Lahj province Ahmed Hamoud Joraib.



In the meeting, the president praised the role of the province’s leadership, sheikhs and tribes in confronting the US-Saudi aggression and their rejection of the tearing projects, through which the aggression alliance is seeking to implement its agenda and criminal schemes in Yemen.



Al-Sammad urged the local authority to do its duty in providing the public services and activating the state’s institutions in the province.



The meeting discussed the situation of the province, the difficulties facing the administrative and executive work and requirements of the current stage in light of the circumstances the country is going through due to the continuing aggression.



It touched upon the tasks and functions of the local and executive authorities in the province, as well as the conduct of the military operations and victories achieved by the army and popular forces against the Saudi enemy’s mercenaries in Lahj’s front.



The meeting also reviewed the security, health and educational conditions and the efforts being exerted by the province’s leadership to overcome the challenges and difficulties so as to ensure presenting services to citizens.



BA

Saba