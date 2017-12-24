Saudi enemy’s aircrafts launch 3 raids on Serwah [24/ديسمبر/2017]



MARIB, Dec. 24 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggressive warplanes waged on Sunday three raids on different areas of Serwah district in Marib province.



A security official told Saba that the aggressive raids on Serwah left damage to citizens’ property and farms.



The official pointed out that an artillery shelling of Saudi-paid mercenaries targeted houses of citizens in the villages of Hazm and Bani Rabeeh in the district of Harib al-Qaramish, causing large damage.



BA



Saba