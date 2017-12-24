ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 24 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 10:52:00م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يلتقي محافظ لحج
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم محافظ لحج أحمد حمود جريب.
يونغ يانغ تعتبر عقوبات الأمم المتحدة الجديدة عمل من أعمال الحرب
اعتبرت وزارة الخارجية الكورية الشمالية اليوم الأحد أحدث جولة من عقوبات الأمم المتحدة ضد كوريا الشمالية عملا حربيا وهو بمثابة حصار اقتصادي كامل ضد البلاد.
انخفاض قيمة واردات اليمن إلى ستة مليارات و448 مليون دولار جراء العدوان
انخفضت قيمة الواردات في الجمهورية اليمنية خلال العام الجاري إلى ستة مليارات و448 مليون و40 ألف دولار مقارنة بالعام 2014م الذي وصلت قيمة الواردات فيه إلى نحو 14 مليار و764 مليون دولار.
برشلونة يحسم نتيجة الكلاسيكو أمام مضيفه ريال مدريد 3-صفر
تمكن فريق برشلونة من حسم نتيجة الكلاسيكو أمام مضيفه ريال مدريد 3-صفر اليوم السبت ضمن مواجهات الجولة الـ 19 من الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi enemy’s aircrafts launch 3 raids on Serwah
[24/ديسمبر/2017]

MARIB, Dec. 24 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggressive warplanes waged on Sunday three raids on different areas of Serwah district in Marib province.

A security official told Saba that the aggressive raids on Serwah left damage to citizens’ property and farms.

The official pointed out that an artillery shelling of Saudi-paid mercenaries targeted houses of citizens in the villages of Hazm and Bani Rabeeh in the district of Harib al-Qaramish, causing large damage.

BA

Saba
