Army carries out successful attack on Saudi-paid mercenaries in Baidha [24/ديسمبر/2017]

BAIDHA, Dec. 24 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others wounded in a successful military operation targeted them in Baidha province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The official said the army and popular forces carried out a qualitative operation on locations of Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Zaher district of Baidha province, which left a number of mercenaries dead or injured.



