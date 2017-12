Ballistic missile hits Saudi-paid mercenaries’ camp in Marib [24/ديسمبر/2017]



MARIB, Dec. 24 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular forces fired a Qaher-2M missile on a camp of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Fardat Nehm area, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The official made it clear that the missile force targeted a training camp of the Saudi-paid mercenaries in Fardat Nehm.



The missile hit its target and left big losses in ranks of the mercenaries, he added.



