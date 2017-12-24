ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 24 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 04:59:25م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يلتقي محافظ لحج
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم محافظ لحج أحمد حمود جريب.
يونغ يانغ تعتبر عقوبات الأمم المتحدة الجديدة عمل من أعمال الحرب
اعتبرت وزارة الخارجية الكورية الشمالية اليوم الأحد أحدث جولة من عقوبات الأمم المتحدة ضد كوريا الشمالية عملا حربيا وهو بمثابة حصار اقتصادي كامل ضد البلاد.
انخفاض قيمة واردات اليمن إلى ستة مليارات و448 مليون دولار جراء العدوان
انخفضت قيمة الواردات في الجمهورية اليمنية خلال العام الجاري إلى ستة مليارات و448 مليون و40 ألف دولار مقارنة بالعام 2014م الذي وصلت قيمة الواردات فيه إلى نحو 14 مليار و764 مليون دولار.
برشلونة يحسم نتيجة الكلاسيكو أمام مضيفه ريال مدريد 3-صفر
تمكن فريق برشلونة من حسم نتيجة الكلاسيكو أمام مضيفه ريال مدريد 3-صفر اليوم السبت ضمن مواجهات الجولة الـ 19 من الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
محافظ ذمار يتفقد سير العمل في مؤسسة المياه
مرتزقة العدوان يستهدفون بـ37 صاروخ منازل ومزارع المواطنين بنهم
اجتماع بأمانة العاصمة يناقش أوضاع ونشاط قطاع الأشغال والمشاريع
تدشين حملة نظافة وغسل اليدين بمديريتي الحالي والحوك بالحديدة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Report: 46 US-Saudi aggression coalition airstrikes destroy homes, roads and food storage in one day
[24/ديسمبر/2017]

SANAA, Dec 24 (Saba) – A total of 46 US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition airstrikes in a single day destroyed dozens of houses, roads, bridges and food stores. The airstrikes took place last Friday, according to military and security officials conducted by Saba on Sunday.
In Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, the aggression fighter jets waged four air raids on different areas, particularly the airport, Abdualrahman Suhail's food storages and Bonyan Development Foundation in Hali district, causing a huge damages.
In Sanaa, the aggression warplanes targeted a house in densely populated areas of Al-Wahda area, Sanhan district, wounding a number of civilians and damaging dozens of houses.
In Saada province, a civilian was seriously injured in an air raid by the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition warplane that targeted the highway in Monabeh district, and another airstrike on Azqul area of Sehar district targeted a civilian’s water truck.
Furthermore, a citizen Bashir Salim Bashir was seriously injured when US-backed Saudi aggression coalition warplane launched nine air raids on Dhahyan area of Majaz district, and Saudi aggression warplanes also carried out two air strikes on Safraa district, six air raids on Ghur district, and one air raid on high Institute of Teachers in the center of province.
In Jawf province, the aggression fighter jets launched three air strikes on Kub AlShaghaf district, and another one raid hit Harib alQramish district .
In Marib province, the planes of the aggression conducted nine air raids on Serwah district.
In Shabwa province, A United States' drone waged two air raids on Aqapah area of Behan district.
In Amran province, the aggression warplanes carried out three raids on Harf Sufian district.
In addition, the aggression fighter jets launched three air strikes on Alraboah city of Aseer border province.

Sameera H./zak
saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
مرتزقة العدوان يستهدفون بـ37 صاروخ منازل ومزارع المواطنين بنهم
[24/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية صرواح
[24/ديسمبر/2017]
تدمير وتضرر 244 منشأة تعليمية بأمانة العاصمة على مدى 1000 يوم من العدوان
[24/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديريتي نهم وبلاد الروس
[24/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على ذوباب مفرق المخا 
[23/ديسمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by