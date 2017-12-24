Army targets Saudi mercenaries' gatherings in Midi frontline [24/ديسمبر/2017]



Midi, Dec 24 (Saba) - The artillery force of the army and popular committees targeted overnight gatherings and artillery sites of US-Saudi paid aggression mercenaries in Midi desert frontline north of Hajjah province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The army and Popular Committees fired artillery at the enemy gatherings and their artillery barricades in north of Midi desert, inflicting direct casualties upon the enemies, the official added.



Sameera H.-zak

saba