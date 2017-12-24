Army fires ballistic missile on Nehm [24/ديسمبر/2017]



MARIB, Dec 24 (Saba) - The missile force of the army and the popular forces overnight fired a ballistic missile, Zilzal 2, at aggression mercenaries in Nehm district of Marib province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The Zilzal 2 targeted reinforcements of the Saudi paid aggression mercenaries in the outskirts of Hul village, killing and wounding a lot of the enemies.



Meanwhile, the army and popular forces fired artillery on the mercenaries when they tried to crawl towards Hul village, inflicting the enemies heavy losses.



Sameera H.-zak

