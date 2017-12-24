US-Saudi paid mercenaries inflicted heavy losses in Marib frontline [24/ديسمبر/2017]



MARIB, Dec 24 (Saba) - Numbers of US-Saudi paid aggression coalition mercenaries were killed in a military operation by the army and popular forces in Nehm frontline of Marib province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The army units and popular forces carried out the offensive on the mercenaries’ sites behind Salta mountain, killing and injuring a lot.



The army also thwarted an attempt by the mercenaries when they were trying to sneak up towards Hul village in Nehm.



A military vehicle loaded with mercenaries was also destroyed in the operation by a guided missile in Hul frontline and killed its crew members.



Sameera H.-zak



saba