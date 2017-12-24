ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 24 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 04:59:25م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يلتقي محافظ لحج
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم محافظ لحج أحمد حمود جريب.
يونغ يانغ تعتبر عقوبات الأمم المتحدة الجديدة عمل من أعمال الحرب
اعتبرت وزارة الخارجية الكورية الشمالية اليوم الأحد أحدث جولة من عقوبات الأمم المتحدة ضد كوريا الشمالية عملا حربيا وهو بمثابة حصار اقتصادي كامل ضد البلاد.
انخفاض قيمة واردات اليمن إلى ستة مليارات و448 مليون دولار جراء العدوان
انخفضت قيمة الواردات في الجمهورية اليمنية خلال العام الجاري إلى ستة مليارات و448 مليون و40 ألف دولار مقارنة بالعام 2014م الذي وصلت قيمة الواردات فيه إلى نحو 14 مليار و764 مليون دولار.
برشلونة يحسم نتيجة الكلاسيكو أمام مضيفه ريال مدريد 3-صفر
تمكن فريق برشلونة من حسم نتيجة الكلاسيكو أمام مضيفه ريال مدريد 3-صفر اليوم السبت ضمن مواجهات الجولة الـ 19 من الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
محافظ ذمار يتفقد سير العمل في مؤسسة المياه
مرتزقة العدوان يستهدفون بـ37 صاروخ منازل ومزارع المواطنين بنهم
اجتماع بأمانة العاصمة يناقش أوضاع ونشاط قطاع الأشغال والمشاريع
تدشين حملة نظافة وغسل اليدين بمديريتي الحالي والحوك بالحديدة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Dozens of mercenaries killed, injured in Taiz
[24/ديسمبر/2017]

TAIZ, Dec 24 (Saba) – Dozens of US-backed Saudi-paid aggression coalition mercenaries were killed and injured when the army and popular forces carried out attacks on mercenaries’ sites in Taiz, a military official told Saba on Sunday.

Also four military vehicles of the enemies were destroyed in the attacks at north of Mawza district.
In addition, the army and popular committees forces seized weapons during the operation, the official added.

Sameera H.- zak
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
مرتزقة العدوان يستهدفون بـ37 صاروخ منازل ومزارع المواطنين بنهم
[24/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية صرواح
[24/ديسمبر/2017]
تدمير وتضرر 244 منشأة تعليمية بأمانة العاصمة على مدى 1000 يوم من العدوان
[24/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديريتي نهم وبلاد الروس
[24/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على ذوباب مفرق المخا 
[23/ديسمبر/2017]
