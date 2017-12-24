Dozens of mercenaries killed, injured in Taiz [24/ديسمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Dec 24 (Saba) – Dozens of US-backed Saudi-paid aggression coalition mercenaries were killed and injured when the army and popular forces carried out attacks on mercenaries’ sites in Taiz, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



Also four military vehicles of the enemies were destroyed in the attacks at north of Mawza district.

In addition, the army and popular committees forces seized weapons during the operation, the official added.



Sameera H.- zak

