Aggression warplanes wage 4 airstrikes on Taiz [24/ديسمبر/2017]



TAIZ, Dec 24 (Saba) - US-backed-Saudi aggression warplanes overnight launched four air raids on Taiz, an official told Saba on Sunday.



Two airstrikes hit Omari camp on Dhubab district and the other two targeted Mahaia mountain in Mawza district, the official added.



Sameera H.-zak

saba