10 civilians, including 5 children, killed in fresh Saudi air strike on Yemen's Arhab [24/ديسمبر/2017]



SANAA, Dec 24 (Saba) – At least 10 civilians, including five children, were killed when a new US-Saudi-led aggression coalition airstrike targeted Arhab district north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa overnight, director of Arhab told Saba on Sunday.

The airstrike struck the children while they were playing football around Arhab University, killing the five and wounding others, director Naseer al-Habbari added.

The director said the other five civilians were targeted by the warplanes because they were participating in a protest rally against US president Trump regarding Jerusalem.

Yemen condemns the continuing aggression on the Yemeni people and infrastructure which flagrantly violated the international laws.



Sameera H.-zak

saba