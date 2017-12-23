ابحث عن:
السبت، 23 - ديسمبر - 2017
الرئيس الصماد يرأس إجتماعا موسعا برؤساء مجالس النواب والوزراء والقضاء
رأس الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم إجتماعا موسعا ضم رئيس مجلس النواب الأخ يحيى الراعي ورئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن حبتور ورئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى القاضي أحمد المتوكل والنائب العام ماجد الدربابي ونائب رئيس الوزراء لشؤون الدفاع
بوتين يشيد بالردع النووي ويهاجم إستراتيجية واشنطن
أكد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين إن القوات النووية الروسية توفر ردعا إستراتيجيا يمكن الاعتماد عليه، بيد أنها تحتاج إلى مزيد من التطوير.
انخفاض قيمة واردات اليمن إلى ستة مليارات و448 مليون دولار جراء العدوان
انخفضت قيمة الواردات في الجمهورية اليمنية خلال العام الجاري إلى ستة مليارات و448 مليون و40 ألف دولار مقارنة بالعام 2014م الذي وصلت قيمة الواردات فيه إلى نحو 14 مليار و764 مليون دولار.
برشلونة يحسم نتيجة الكلاسيكو أمام مضيفه ريال مدريد 3-صفر
تمكن فريق برشلونة من حسم نتيجة الكلاسيكو أمام مضيفه ريال مدريد 3-صفر اليوم السبت ضمن مواجهات الجولة الـ 19 من الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم.
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على ذوباب مفرق المخا 
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات وآليات مرتزقة العدوان بتعز 
استهداف تجمعات للجيش السعودي ومرتزقته بنجران وجيزان وعسير
إستشهاد وإصابة أربع نساء بغارة لطيران العدوان في رازح بصعدة 
  Local
President al-Sammad meets Parliament Members of Sa'ada, Al-Jawf and Raimah provinces
[23/ديسمبر/2017] SANA'A, 23 Dec (Saba)-President Saleh al-Sammad, head of the Supreme Political Council, met today with a number of Parliament members in the the governorates of Sa'ada, Al-Jawf and Raimah.

The meeting discussed the current situation in light of the continuation of the Saudi-US aggression and the deliberate repeated strikes that targeted the children in Saada , Al Jawf and Raimah, which caused horrified crimes against citizens in homes, roads and markets.
The meeting also reviewed the heroic role of the House of Representatives members in Sa'ada, Al Jawf and Raimah provinces as well as the role of the sheikhs, social figures in overcoming the difficulties imposed by the Saudi-US aggression and siege.

President al-Sammad praised the people Al Jawf, Saada and Raimah and their role and steadfastness in the face of aggression.

He urged the representatives to redouble their efforts to address the needs of the citizens and alleviate their sufferings, which were caused by the continued aggression and siege.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening national and social unity and to avoid differences and to be attention to the real enemy which is targeting the whole Yemeni people without any exception.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Abdul Salam Hashoul, thanked the President for his great role in promoting unity and national alignment in the face of aggression.
"We are in contact with the heads of the parliamentary blocs of the provinces and they are part of the solution, and their role during the current stage is important and pivotal in touch the conditions of citizens and their needs." Hashoul said.

He pointed out that most members of the House of Representatives at home reject any compromises that aim to deny the sacrifices of the martyrs who gave their souls to defend the homeland and its security and stability and to confront bravely the Saudi-US aggression.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Abdul Salam Hashoul, Governor of Raimah Hassan Al-Amri and member of the Political Bureau of Ansarullah Hussein Al-Ezi.

TN

SABA
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على ذوباب مفرق المخا 
[23/ديسمبر/2017]
إستشهاد وإصابة أربع نساء بغارة لطيران العدوان في رازح بصعدة 
[23/ديسمبر/2017]
غارتان لطيران العدوان شرق مدارس العمري في ذوباب بتعز
[23/ديسمبر/2017]
وزارة حقوق الإنسان تدين استهداف العدوان لوقفة في أرحب
[23/ديسمبر/2017]
وقفة لأبناء عزلة العرج بباجل في الحديدة بمرور ألف يوم من العدوان
[23/ديسمبر/2017]
