آخر تحديث: السبت، 23 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:37:00م
الرئيس الصماد يرأس إجتماعا موسعا برؤساء مجالس النواب والوزراء والقضاء
رأس الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم إجتماعا موسعا ضم رئيس مجلس النواب الأخ يحيى الراعي ورئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن حبتور ورئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى القاضي أحمد المتوكل والنائب العام ماجد الدربابي ونائب رئيس الوزراء لشؤون الدفاع
بوتين يشيد بالردع النووي ويهاجم إستراتيجية واشنطن
أكد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين إن القوات النووية الروسية توفر ردعا إستراتيجيا يمكن الاعتماد عليه، بيد أنها تحتاج إلى مزيد من التطوير.
انخفاض قيمة واردات اليمن إلى ستة مليارات و448 مليون دولار جراء العدوان
انخفضت قيمة الواردات في الجمهورية اليمنية خلال العام الجاري إلى ستة مليارات و448 مليون و40 ألف دولار مقارنة بالعام 2014م الذي وصلت قيمة الواردات فيه إلى نحو 14 مليار و764 مليون دولار.
برشلونة يحسم نتيجة الكلاسيكو أمام مضيفه ريال مدريد 3-صفر
تمكن فريق برشلونة من حسم نتيجة الكلاسيكو أمام مضيفه ريال مدريد 3-صفر اليوم السبت ضمن مواجهات الجولة الـ 19 من الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على ذوباب مفرق المخا 
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات وآليات مرتزقة العدوان بتعز 
استهداف تجمعات للجيش السعودي ومرتزقته بنجران وجيزان وعسير
إستشهاد وإصابة أربع نساء بغارة لطيران العدوان في رازح بصعدة 
President al-Sammad meets Defense Minister
[23/ديسمبر/2017] SANA'A, 23 Dec (Saba)-President Saleh al-Sammad, head of the Supreme Political Council, met today with Defense Minister Major General Mohammad Nasser Al-Atefi.

The meeting also the meeting, they discussed the developments on the various fronts of honor and the procedures taken to strengthen and activate the ministry's plans and programs in dealing with the current changes which are taking place in the light of the aggression escalations.

The meeting also dealt with the progress of the training and rehabilitation of the military and the popular committees, and the required technical and personnel needs that aim at enhancing the activities of the training programs to meet the military developments in the ground.

President al-Sammad stressed that army and the popular committees individuals are keen to bear the entire responsibility in defending Yemen to translate the hope of the Yemeni people desire in defending the nation's sole, security, stability, sovereignty, freedom and dignity of the Yemeni people.

He pointed out that what Yemen is witnessing requires all the army and the popular committees individuals in the fronts to be in entire vigilance. He also praised the great victories achieved by the heroes of the army and the popular committees, as well as the achievements of the military industry, research and missile and air forces defense units.

TN

SABA
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على ذوباب مفرق المخا 
[23/ديسمبر/2017]
إستشهاد وإصابة أربع نساء بغارة لطيران العدوان في رازح بصعدة 
[23/ديسمبر/2017]
غارتان لطيران العدوان شرق مدارس العمري في ذوباب بتعز
[23/ديسمبر/2017]
وزارة حقوق الإنسان تدين استهداف العدوان لوقفة في أرحب
[23/ديسمبر/2017]
وقفة لأبناء عزلة العرج بباجل في الحديدة بمرور ألف يوم من العدوان
[23/ديسمبر/2017]
