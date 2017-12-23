Governor of Dhamar sworn in before President [23/ديسمبر/2017]



SANA’A, Dec. 23 (Saba) – The governor of Dhamar province Mohammad Hussein al-Maqdashi was sworn in before President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad on Saturday.



After swearing-in, the president urged the governor to unite efforts with sheikhs, dignitaries and sons of the province to improve the performance level and provide public services to citizens.



He stressed the importance of enhancing the security vigilance to confront the aggression’s forces and its various tools and arms.



The president expressed his hope that the people of Yemen will overcome this crisis and the current difficulties, in forefront of which is the aggression, wishing the governor success in his coming tasks in serving the public interest of the province and providing citizens’ needs.



BA



Saba