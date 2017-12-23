ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 23 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:37:00م
الرئيس الصماد يرأس إجتماعا موسعا برؤساء مجالس النواب والوزراء والقضاء
رأس الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم إجتماعا موسعا ضم رئيس مجلس النواب الأخ يحيى الراعي ورئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن حبتور ورئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى القاضي أحمد المتوكل والنائب العام ماجد الدربابي ونائب رئيس الوزراء لشؤون الدفاع
بوتين يشيد بالردع النووي ويهاجم إستراتيجية واشنطن
أكد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين إن القوات النووية الروسية توفر ردعا إستراتيجيا يمكن الاعتماد عليه، بيد أنها تحتاج إلى مزيد من التطوير.
انخفاض قيمة واردات اليمن إلى ستة مليارات و448 مليون دولار جراء العدوان
انخفضت قيمة الواردات في الجمهورية اليمنية خلال العام الجاري إلى ستة مليارات و448 مليون و40 ألف دولار مقارنة بالعام 2014م الذي وصلت قيمة الواردات فيه إلى نحو 14 مليار و764 مليون دولار.
برشلونة يحسم نتيجة الكلاسيكو أمام مضيفه ريال مدريد 3-صفر
تمكن فريق برشلونة من حسم نتيجة الكلاسيكو أمام مضيفه ريال مدريد 3-صفر اليوم السبت ضمن مواجهات الجولة الـ 19 من الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم.
  Local
Governor of Dhamar sworn in before President
[23/ديسمبر/2017]

SANA’A, Dec. 23 (Saba) – The governor of Dhamar province Mohammad Hussein al-Maqdashi was sworn in before President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad on Saturday.

After swearing-in, the president urged the governor to unite efforts with sheikhs, dignitaries and sons of the province to improve the performance level and provide public services to citizens.

He stressed the importance of enhancing the security vigilance to confront the aggression’s forces and its various tools and arms.

The president expressed his hope that the people of Yemen will overcome this crisis and the current difficulties, in forefront of which is the aggression, wishing the governor success in his coming tasks in serving the public interest of the province and providing citizens’ needs.

BA

Saba
