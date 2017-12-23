Secretary of the capital sworn in before President [23/ديسمبر/2017]



SANA’A, Dec. 23 (Saba) – The Secretary of the capital Hamoud Mohammed Obad was sworn in before President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad on Saturday.



After the swearing ceremony, the president emphasized the importance of uniting efforts and sensing responsibility in providing public services to citizens in the capital Sana’a.



Al-Sammad underlined the need to focus on priorities, in forefront is the stability of the security situation and promoting the general tranquility, as the capital Sana'a is the country’s face and it should appear with a proper view.



He stressed the necessity of paying attention to the services of water, sanitation, electricity and health and the rehabilitation of roads in some neighborhoods and streets of the capital.



The president referred to the great national tasks entrusted to the local authorities in maintaining security and stability, especially during the current stage that the country is going through as a result of the aggression, siege and conspiracy aimed at undermining its unity, security and stability.



