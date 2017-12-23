ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 23 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:37:00م
الرئيس الصماد يرأس إجتماعا موسعا برؤساء مجالس النواب والوزراء والقضاء
رأس الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم إجتماعا موسعا ضم رئيس مجلس النواب الأخ يحيى الراعي ورئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن حبتور ورئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى القاضي أحمد المتوكل والنائب العام ماجد الدربابي ونائب رئيس الوزراء لشؤون الدفاع
بوتين يشيد بالردع النووي ويهاجم إستراتيجية واشنطن
أكد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين إن القوات النووية الروسية توفر ردعا إستراتيجيا يمكن الاعتماد عليه، بيد أنها تحتاج إلى مزيد من التطوير.
انخفاض قيمة واردات اليمن إلى ستة مليارات و448 مليون دولار جراء العدوان
انخفضت قيمة الواردات في الجمهورية اليمنية خلال العام الجاري إلى ستة مليارات و448 مليون و40 ألف دولار مقارنة بالعام 2014م الذي وصلت قيمة الواردات فيه إلى نحو 14 مليار و764 مليون دولار.
برشلونة يحسم نتيجة الكلاسيكو أمام مضيفه ريال مدريد 3-صفر
تمكن فريق برشلونة من حسم نتيجة الكلاسيكو أمام مضيفه ريال مدريد 3-صفر اليوم السبت ضمن مواجهات الجولة الـ 19 من الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم.
  Local
Secretary of the capital sworn in before President
[23/ديسمبر/2017]

SANA’A, Dec. 23 (Saba) – The Secretary of the capital Hamoud Mohammed Obad was sworn in before President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad on Saturday.

After the swearing ceremony, the president emphasized the importance of uniting efforts and sensing responsibility in providing public services to citizens in the capital Sana’a.

Al-Sammad underlined the need to focus on priorities, in forefront is the stability of the security situation and promoting the general tranquility, as the capital Sana'a is the country’s face and it should appear with a proper view.

He stressed the necessity of paying attention to the services of water, sanitation, electricity and health and the rehabilitation of roads in some neighborhoods and streets of the capital.

The president referred to the great national tasks entrusted to the local authorities in maintaining security and stability, especially during the current stage that the country is going through as a result of the aggression, siege and conspiracy aimed at undermining its unity, security and stability.

BA

Saba
