Two citizens killed in US-Saudi airstrike on Marib [23/ديسمبر/2017]



MARIB, Dec. 23 (Saba) – At least two citizens were killed in an airstrike by the US-Saudi aggression warplanes on Serwah district of Marib province, a local official told Saba on Saturday.



The aggressive airstrike hit a house in Serwah, which led to the killing of two citizens, the official said.



The official pointed out that the hostile warplanes waged eight raids during the past hours on the district, causing damage in property of citizens.



BA



Saba