ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 23 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 11:37:00م
الرئيس الصماد يرأس إجتماعا موسعا برؤساء مجالس النواب والوزراء والقضاء
رأس الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم إجتماعا موسعا ضم رئيس مجلس النواب الأخ يحيى الراعي ورئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن حبتور ورئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى القاضي أحمد المتوكل والنائب العام ماجد الدربابي ونائب رئيس الوزراء لشؤون الدفاع
بوتين يشيد بالردع النووي ويهاجم إستراتيجية واشنطن
أكد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين إن القوات النووية الروسية توفر ردعا إستراتيجيا يمكن الاعتماد عليه، بيد أنها تحتاج إلى مزيد من التطوير.
انخفاض قيمة واردات اليمن إلى ستة مليارات و448 مليون دولار جراء العدوان
انخفضت قيمة الواردات في الجمهورية اليمنية خلال العام الجاري إلى ستة مليارات و448 مليون و40 ألف دولار مقارنة بالعام 2014م الذي وصلت قيمة الواردات فيه إلى نحو 14 مليار و764 مليون دولار.
برشلونة يحسم نتيجة الكلاسيكو أمام مضيفه ريال مدريد 3-صفر
تمكن فريق برشلونة من حسم نتيجة الكلاسيكو أمام مضيفه ريال مدريد 3-صفر اليوم السبت ضمن مواجهات الجولة الـ 19 من الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على ذوباب مفرق المخا 
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات وآليات مرتزقة العدوان بتعز 
استهداف تجمعات للجيش السعودي ومرتزقته بنجران وجيزان وعسير
إستشهاد وإصابة أربع نساء بغارة لطيران العدوان في رازح بصعدة 
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Two citizens killed in US-Saudi airstrike on Marib
[23/ديسمبر/2017]

MARIB, Dec. 23 (Saba) – At least two citizens were killed in an airstrike by the US-Saudi aggression warplanes on Serwah district of Marib province, a local official told Saba on Saturday.

The aggressive airstrike hit a house in Serwah, which led to the killing of two citizens, the official said.

The official pointed out that the hostile warplanes waged eight raids during the past hours on the district, causing damage in property of citizens.

BA

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على ذوباب مفرق المخا 
[23/ديسمبر/2017]
إستشهاد وإصابة أربع نساء بغارة لطيران العدوان في رازح بصعدة 
[23/ديسمبر/2017]
غارتان لطيران العدوان شرق مدارس العمري في ذوباب بتعز
[23/ديسمبر/2017]
وزارة حقوق الإنسان تدين استهداف العدوان لوقفة في أرحب
[23/ديسمبر/2017]
وقفة لأبناء عزلة العرج بباجل في الحديدة بمرور ألف يوم من العدوان
[23/ديسمبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by