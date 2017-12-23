ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 23 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 05:31:55م
الرئيس الصماد يرأس إجتماعا موسعا برؤساء مجالس النواب والوزراء والقضاء
رأس الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم إجتماعا موسعا ضم رئيس مجلس النواب الأخ يحيى الراعي ورئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن حبتور ورئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى القاضي أحمد المتوكل والنائب العام ماجد الدربابي ونائب رئيس الوزراء لشؤون الدفاع
بوتين يشيد بالردع النووي ويهاجم إستراتيجية واشنطن
أكد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين إن القوات النووية الروسية توفر ردعا إستراتيجيا يمكن الاعتماد عليه، بيد أنها تحتاج إلى مزيد من التطوير.
انخفاض قيمة واردات اليمن إلى ستة مليارات و448 مليون دولار جراء العدوان
انخفضت قيمة الواردات في الجمهورية اليمنية خلال العام الجاري إلى ستة مليارات و448 مليون و40 ألف دولار مقارنة بالعام 2014م الذي وصلت قيمة الواردات فيه إلى نحو 14 مليار و764 مليون دولار.
منظمو أولمبياد طوكيو 2020م يخفضون ميزانية إستضافة الحدث الى 12.6 مليار دولار
كشف منظمو أولمبياد طوكيو الصيفي 2020م اليوم الجمعة عن ميزانية جديدة لاستضافة الحدث بقيمة 12.6 مليار دولار بتخفيض قدره 300 مليون دولار عن التقديرات التي أعلنت في وقت سابق من العام الحالي.
آخر الأخبار:
مناقشة احتياجات مديرية منبه بمحافظة صعدة
جمعية المسيرة توزع 112 سلة غذائية بمرور 1000 يوم من الصمود
محلي وتنفيذي الحديدة يناقشان الحلول الطارئة في عدد من مديريات المحافظة
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على تعز
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Dozens of citizens killed, wounded in aggressive airstrikes on Arhab
[23/ديسمبر/2017]

SANA’A, Dec. 23 (Saba) – Dozens of citizens were killed or injured on Saturday due to US-Saudi aggressive airstrikes on a protest vigil held in Arhab district of Sana’a province.

Director-General of Arhab district Nosair al-Habbari told Saba that four aggressive airstrikes hit the solidarity vigil, which was held in solidarity with the Palestinian people and on the occasion of 1000 days since the start of the aggression on Yemen, killing four citizens in a primary toll and wounding 20 others.

The death toll is expected to raise because of serious injuries, al-Habbar added, pointing out that this atrocious massacre is added to the criminal record of the aggression coalition.

He stressed that this crime will not prevent the tribes of Arhab from continuing in confronting the aggression and supplying the fronts with men and money.

The media crews of Yemen Channel and other TV channels who were covering the vigil survived miraculously, Media Director in the province Salim al-Ward said.

BA
