Dozens of citizens killed, wounded in aggressive airstrikes on Arhab [23/ديسمبر/2017]



SANA’A, Dec. 23 (Saba) – Dozens of citizens were killed or injured on Saturday due to US-Saudi aggressive airstrikes on a protest vigil held in Arhab district of Sana’a province.



Director-General of Arhab district Nosair al-Habbari told Saba that four aggressive airstrikes hit the solidarity vigil, which was held in solidarity with the Palestinian people and on the occasion of 1000 days since the start of the aggression on Yemen, killing four citizens in a primary toll and wounding 20 others.



The death toll is expected to raise because of serious injuries, al-Habbar added, pointing out that this atrocious massacre is added to the criminal record of the aggression coalition.



He stressed that this crime will not prevent the tribes of Arhab from continuing in confronting the aggression and supplying the fronts with men and money.



The media crews of Yemen Channel and other TV channels who were covering the vigil survived miraculously, Media Director in the province Salim al-Ward said.



