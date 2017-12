US-Saudi aggression warplanes launch 8 air strikes on Saada [23/ديسمبر/2017]



SAADA, Dec 23 (Saba) – US-Saudi aggression collation warplanes launched eight air strikes on several districts of Saada province overnight, a security official told Saba on Saturday.



The airstrikes targeted in al-Ghor area in Ghamr district and Al Amari area in Al Safra district.

Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression artillery shelled al-Ghor area in Ghamr district, damaging residents' properties, the official added.



Shoaib/zak

saba