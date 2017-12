Army attacks Saudi, Emirati troops, mercenaries in Jawf [23/ديسمبر/2017]



JAWF, Dec 23(Saba) - The army units and popular forces fired Katyusha missiles and artillery shells on Saudi, Emirati troops and their mercenaries in Al-Hazm city of Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.





Amal/zak

saba