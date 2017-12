Army attack Saudi aggression coalition in Medi [23/ديسمبر/2017]



MEDI, Dec 23 (Saba) – The army and popular forces fired a missile at US-Saudi aggression collation troops and their mercenaries in north of Medi desert of Hajjah provinces, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The strike inflicted heavy losses upon the enemies and destroyed a military vehicle of the mercenaries.



Amal/zak

saba