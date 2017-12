Two republican decrees issued [20/ديسمبر/2017] SANA'A, Dec. 20 (Saba) – A Republican decree No. (97) for 2017 was issued on Wednesday appointing Hammoud Mohamed Hamoud Obad as Secretary of the Capital Sana'a.



Another republican decree No. (98) for 2017 was issued appointing Mohammed Hussein al-Maqdashi as a governor of Dhamar province.



