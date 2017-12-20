Army destroys mercenaries' military vehicle in Jawf [20/ديسمبر/2017] JAWF, Dec.20 (Saba) - The army and popular forces on Wednesday targeted a military vehicle carrying with mercenaries in the Sabreen area in the district of Khab and al-Sha'af district in Jawf province.



A military official told Saba that a number of mercenaries were killed and wounded by an explosive device in their military vehicle in the area.



The official said that an armored vehicle of the US-Saudi paid aggression mercenaries overturned nearby Aqaba area that left the killing and injuring among them.



