آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 20 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 08:35:41م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي الكتلة البرلمانية لمحافظة حجة
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم الكتلة البرلمانية لمحافظة حجة بحضور محافظ المحافظة هلال الصوفي وعدد من وكلاء المحافظة.
الأمم المتحدة تصوت لصالح قرار يؤكد حق الشعب الفلسطيني بتقريرالمصير
صوتت الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة أمس​ بالأغلبية لصالح قرار يؤكد حق الشعب الفلسطيني بتقرير المصير.
أسعار الذهب ترتفع لليوم الرابع على التوالي
صعدت أسعار الذهب لليوم الرابع على التوالي اليوم الأربعاء بدعم توقعات أن الحكومة الأمريكية ستطبق أكبر إصلاحات ضريبية في نحو 30 عاما مما أبقى الدولار مستقرا.
تدمير 85 منشأة رياضية وانحسار الأنشطة والإنجازات خلال 1000 يوم من العدوان
لم تتعرض الرياضة اليمنية لتدمير وانحسار في أنشطتها طوال تاريخها مثلما تعرضت له خلال 1000 يوم من العدوان السعودي الأمريكي.
آخر الأخبار:
ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا جريمة العدوان بمدينة صعدة إلى 22 شهيد وجريح
وصول طائرة تحمل أكثر من 70 طناً أدوية ومستلزمات طبية مطار صنعاء
إفشال محاولة تسلل لمرتزقة العدوان بمديرية المصلوب بالجوف
كلية التربية بحجة تنظم ندوة بعنوان "المرأة اليمنية شاهد على مظلومية شعبها "
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army destroys mercenaries' military vehicle in Jawf
[20/ديسمبر/2017] JAWF, Dec.20 (Saba) - The army and popular forces on Wednesday targeted a military vehicle carrying with mercenaries in the Sabreen area in the district of Khab and al-Sha'af district in Jawf province.

A military official told Saba that a number of mercenaries were killed and wounded by an explosive device in their military vehicle in the area.

The official said that an armored vehicle of the US-Saudi paid aggression mercenaries overturned nearby Aqaba area that left the killing and injuring among them.

HA

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا جريمة العدوان بمدينة صعدة إلى 22 شهيد وجريح
[20/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على حرض وميدي
[20/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة 19 مواطناً باستهداف طيران العدوان مقر نادي السلام بصعدة(مكتمل)
[20/ديسمبر/2017]
تقرير مصور: ألف يوم من تدمير شبكات الطرق والجسور في اليمن!
[20/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان استهدفت الطريق العام بصعدة
[20/ديسمبر/2017]
