Two civilians killed in Sa'ada [20/ديسمبر/2017] SA'ADA, Dec. 20 (Saba) - The US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged on Wednesday an air raid on the main road in the district of al-Safra in Sa'ada province, killing two civilians.



A military official told Saba that the aggressive warplanes launched the raid on the main road in the area of Akwan in the district, killing the two citizens and causing damage to the main road.



The official said that the hostile warplanes launched two other raids on the same main road in the area, injuring critically a woman.



The woman was rushed immediately to a hospital.



