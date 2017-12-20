Ministry of Transport denies entry of any ships into Hodeidah Port [20/ديسمبر/2017]



HODEIDAH, Dec. 20 (Saba) - The Ministry of Transport denied on Wednesday what was reported by some satellite channels and websites of the aggression coalition states about allegations that ships loaded with foodstuffs had entered into the Port of Hodeidah.



" The Port of Hodeidah is still closed by the countries of the aggression alliance, pointing out that the coalition countries are tricking the public opinion through their various media outlets," the ministry said in a statement, which Saba received a copy it .



It stated that no relief, humanitarian or even commercial vessel had entered the port of Hodeidah as alleged the of aggression alliance, noting that the port of Hodeidah is ready to receive ships, but the aggression alliance prevents the entry of ships loaded with goods and relief materials and other ships and threatens to target them if they approached toward the port .



The ministry called on all media to investigate the accuracy and credibility when publishing such news, by making sure from reliable sources.



BA





Saba