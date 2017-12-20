ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 20 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 05:38:12م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي الكتلة البرلمانية لمحافظة حجة
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم الكتلة البرلمانية لمحافظة حجة بحضور محافظ المحافظة هلال الصوفي وعدد من وكلاء المحافظة.
الأمم المتحدة تصوت لصالح قرار يؤكد حق الشعب الفلسطيني بتقريرالمصير
صوتت الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة أمس​ بالأغلبية لصالح قرار يؤكد حق الشعب الفلسطيني بتقرير المصير.
أسعار الذهب ترتفع لليوم الرابع على التوالي
صعدت أسعار الذهب لليوم الرابع على التوالي اليوم الأربعاء بدعم توقعات أن الحكومة الأمريكية ستطبق أكبر إصلاحات ضريبية في نحو 30 عاما مما أبقى الدولار مستقرا.
تدمير 85 منشأة رياضية وانحسار الأنشطة والإنجازات خلال 1000 يوم من العدوان
لم تتعرض الرياضة اليمنية لتدمير وانحسار في أنشطتها طوال تاريخها مثلما تعرضت له خلال 1000 يوم من العدوان السعودي الأمريكي.
Ministry of Transport denies entry of any ships into Hodeidah Port
[20/ديسمبر/2017]

HODEIDAH, Dec. 20 (Saba) - The Ministry of Transport denied on Wednesday what was reported by some satellite channels and websites of the aggression coalition states about allegations that ships loaded with foodstuffs had entered into the Port of Hodeidah.

" The Port of Hodeidah is still closed by the countries of the aggression alliance, pointing out that the coalition countries are tricking the public opinion through their various media outlets," the ministry said in a statement, which Saba received a copy it .

It stated that no relief, humanitarian or even commercial vessel had entered the port of Hodeidah as alleged the of aggression alliance, noting that the port of Hodeidah is ready to receive ships, but the aggression alliance prevents the entry of ships loaded with goods and relief materials and other ships and threatens to target them if they approached toward the port .

The ministry called on all media to investigate the accuracy and credibility when publishing such news, by making sure from reliable sources.

BA


Saba
