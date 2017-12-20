ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 20 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 05:38:12م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي الكتلة البرلمانية لمحافظة حجة
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم الكتلة البرلمانية لمحافظة حجة بحضور محافظ المحافظة هلال الصوفي وعدد من وكلاء المحافظة.
الأمم المتحدة تصوت لصالح قرار يؤكد حق الشعب الفلسطيني بتقريرالمصير
صوتت الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة أمس​ بالأغلبية لصالح قرار يؤكد حق الشعب الفلسطيني بتقرير المصير.
أسعار الذهب ترتفع لليوم الرابع على التوالي
صعدت أسعار الذهب لليوم الرابع على التوالي اليوم الأربعاء بدعم توقعات أن الحكومة الأمريكية ستطبق أكبر إصلاحات ضريبية في نحو 30 عاما مما أبقى الدولار مستقرا.
تدمير 85 منشأة رياضية وانحسار الأنشطة والإنجازات خلال 1000 يوم من العدوان
لم تتعرض الرياضة اليمنية لتدمير وانحسار في أنشطتها طوال تاريخها مثلما تعرضت له خلال 1000 يوم من العدوان السعودي الأمريكي.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
11 citizens killed, 8 wounded in aggressive airstrikes on Saada
[20/ديسمبر/2017]

SAADA, Dec. 20 (Saba) – At least 11 citizens were killed and eight others were wounded when Saudi aggressive airstrikes targeted a citizen’s house in the city of Saada on Wednesday.

A security official told Saba that the aggressive Saudi warplanes launched two raids on the house of Mohammed al-Sheikh in the central of Saada city, which led to the death of 11 citizens, including women and children, and wounding eight others.

The official said the air strikes targeted the house, which is located a few meters away from Al-Khadra’a School for primary education, causing a state of panic among hundreds of the school students, as well as the burning of a citizen’s car while passing through the public street.

He denounced this horrific crime, which reveals the state of confusion of the Saudi-Emirati evil alliance.

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
تقرير مصور: ألف يوم من تدمير شبكات الطرق والجسور في اليمن!
[20/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان استهدفت الطريق العام بصعدة
[20/ديسمبر/2017]
قطاع النقل.. 1000 يوم من تدمير وحصار المطارات والموانئ اليمنية
[20/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف المعهد المهني بمديرية صرواح بمأرب
[20/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة 19 مواطناً باستهداف طيران العدوان لمنزل مواطن بمدينة صعدة
[20/ديسمبر/2017]
