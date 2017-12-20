11 citizens killed, 8 wounded in aggressive airstrikes on Saada [20/ديسمبر/2017]



SAADA, Dec. 20 (Saba) – At least 11 citizens were killed and eight others were wounded when Saudi aggressive airstrikes targeted a citizen’s house in the city of Saada on Wednesday.



A security official told Saba that the aggressive Saudi warplanes launched two raids on the house of Mohammed al-Sheikh in the central of Saada city, which led to the death of 11 citizens, including women and children, and wounding eight others.



The official said the air strikes targeted the house, which is located a few meters away from Al-Khadra’a School for primary education, causing a state of panic among hundreds of the school students, as well as the burning of a citizen’s car while passing through the public street.



He denounced this horrific crime, which reveals the state of confusion of the Saudi-Emirati evil alliance.



Saba