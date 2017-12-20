President meets Minister of Youth and Sports [20/ديسمبر/2017]



SANA’A, Dec. 20 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met on Wednesday with Minister of Youth and Sports Hassan Mohammed Zaid.



The meeting discussed the youth and sports activities at the end of the sports season of the current year.



In the meeting, the president emphasized the importance of the ministry’s role in developing the capabilities of young people and enhance their skills in various sport activities and games.



Al-Sammad also underlined the need to activate sports activities, enhance the performance of federations and clubs and coordinate with the relevant bodies to support sports and improve their reality.



He stressed the necessity of paying attention to the needs of youth and athletes and their requirements to enhance performance and develop creative talents, especially as Yemenis have the capabilities that qualify them to obtain advanced positions in the Arab and international forums.



The meeting reviewed the plans and programs of the ministry in various sectors and institutions, as well as the federations and clubs, during the coming year and ways to overcome difficulties in various activities, especially in light of the continued aggression and siege.



BA





