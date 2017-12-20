ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 20 - ديسمبر - 2017 الساعة 05:38:12م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي الكتلة البرلمانية لمحافظة حجة
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم الكتلة البرلمانية لمحافظة حجة بحضور محافظ المحافظة هلال الصوفي وعدد من وكلاء المحافظة.
الأمم المتحدة تصوت لصالح قرار يؤكد حق الشعب الفلسطيني بتقريرالمصير
صوتت الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة أمس​ بالأغلبية لصالح قرار يؤكد حق الشعب الفلسطيني بتقرير المصير.
أسعار الذهب ترتفع لليوم الرابع على التوالي
صعدت أسعار الذهب لليوم الرابع على التوالي اليوم الأربعاء بدعم توقعات أن الحكومة الأمريكية ستطبق أكبر إصلاحات ضريبية في نحو 30 عاما مما أبقى الدولار مستقرا.
تدمير 85 منشأة رياضية وانحسار الأنشطة والإنجازات خلال 1000 يوم من العدوان
لم تتعرض الرياضة اليمنية لتدمير وانحسار في أنشطتها طوال تاريخها مثلما تعرضت له خلال 1000 يوم من العدوان السعودي الأمريكي.
تقرير مصور: ألف يوم من تدمير شبكات الطرق والجسور في اليمن!
وقفة قبلية بمديرية السبرة بإب بمرور ألف يوم من العدوان
مجلس القضاء يقر نقل عدد من القضاة وأعضاء النيابة للعمل بالمحاكم والنيابات
  Local
President meets Minister of Youth and Sports
[20/ديسمبر/2017]

SANA’A, Dec. 20 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met on Wednesday with Minister of Youth and Sports Hassan Mohammed Zaid.

The meeting discussed the youth and sports activities at the end of the sports season of the current year.

In the meeting, the president emphasized the importance of the ministry’s role in developing the capabilities of young people and enhance their skills in various sport activities and games.

Al-Sammad also underlined the need to activate sports activities, enhance the performance of federations and clubs and coordinate with the relevant bodies to support sports and improve their reality.

He stressed the necessity of paying attention to the needs of youth and athletes and their requirements to enhance performance and develop creative talents, especially as Yemenis have the capabilities that qualify them to obtain advanced positions in the Arab and international forums.

The meeting reviewed the plans and programs of the ministry in various sectors and institutions, as well as the federations and clubs, during the coming year and ways to overcome difficulties in various activities, especially in light of the continued aggression and siege.

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
تقرير مصور: ألف يوم من تدمير شبكات الطرق والجسور في اليمن!
[20/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان استهدفت الطريق العام بصعدة
[20/ديسمبر/2017]
قطاع النقل.. 1000 يوم من تدمير وحصار المطارات والموانئ اليمنية
[20/ديسمبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف المعهد المهني بمديرية صرواح بمأرب
[20/ديسمبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة 19 مواطناً باستهداف طيران العدوان لمنزل مواطن بمدينة صعدة
[20/ديسمبر/2017]
