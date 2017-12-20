President meets parliamentary bloc of Hajjah province [20/ديسمبر/2017]



SANA’A, Dec. 20 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met here on Wednesday with the parliamentary bloc of Hajjah province, in presence of the province governor Helal al-Sofi and a number of the province undersecretaries.



The meeting discussed the situations in the province in light of the present circumstances under the continuation of the aggression and blockade, as well as the role of the parliamentarians during the current stage and their efforts in enhancing the social stability.



In the meeting, president al-Sammad urged the parliament members in the province to play their roles in groping the citizens’ needs and reflect them to the concerned organizations to meet them one by one and activating the values of cohesion between the society members.



The president pointed to the importance of dealing positively with the citizens’ needs, especially in light of the difficult conditions being experienced by the country due to the aggression and siege.



Al-Sammad stressed the necessity of developing the revenues and spending them in serving the society and its daily needs, as well as contributing to the development process through strengthening the role of the tax and customs revenues so as to serve the public interest.



He praised the honorable positions of Hajjah people and what they had presented and still present every day in facing the aggression and countering the invaders and aggressors through supporting the fronts with men and gear, as well as their effective role in treating the damage resulting of the aggression, sheltering displaced people and supporting those who are in need.



For his part, the governor of Hajjah hailed the efforts of the Supreme Political Council in carrying the responsibility during this critical phase, which is one of the hardest phases the country is going through since decades.



