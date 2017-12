3 civilians killed, 3 injured in US-Saudi airstrikes on Baydaa [20/ديسمبر/2017]



BAYDHA, Dec 20 (Saba) – At least three citizens were killed and three others injured when US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged two airstrikes on Qrashia district Baydha province, an official told Saba on Wednesday.



Sameera H./zak



Saba