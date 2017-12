9 US-Saudi airstrikes on Amran [20/ديسمبر/2017]



AMRAN, Dec 20 (Saba) – US-Saudi warplanes launched nine strikes on different districts in Amran province , an official told Saba on Wednesday.



The strikes hit a government complex in Houth district, Thalla district, and al-Marhah mountain behind Amran cement factory, the official added.





